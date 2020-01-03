LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 105.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. 298,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

