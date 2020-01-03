LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 298,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,009. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

