LTO Network (LTO) Market Cap Hits $8.35 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One LTO Network token can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $547,717.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,010,075 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

