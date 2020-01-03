Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,481,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $233.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.09. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

