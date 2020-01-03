Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.62.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $233.42 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

