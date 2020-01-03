Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 383,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.