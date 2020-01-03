LUNA Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, Coinone and GOPAX. LUNA has a market capitalization of $63.50 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinone, GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

