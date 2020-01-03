Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$1,818,871.20 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$8.53. 310,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. Lundin Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$9.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.66.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

