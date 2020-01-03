Lunes Market Cap Achieves $358,045.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Lunes has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $358,045.00 and approximately $11,957.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

