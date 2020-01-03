Lunyr Price Reaches $0.88 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00012017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, BigONE, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

