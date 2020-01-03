LUXCoin (LUX) Hits Market Cap of $898,277.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $898,277.00 and approximately $10,381.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

