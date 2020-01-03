Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Lydall’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lydall an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lydall by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lydall by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lydall by 16.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LDL opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Lydall has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.77 million. Lydall had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Lydall Company Profile
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
