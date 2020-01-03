Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.82.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after acquiring an additional 194,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,796,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLI opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.
Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.
Mack Cali Realty Company Profile
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
