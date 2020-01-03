Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Sells $15,706.00 in Stock

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $15,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGLN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,750. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGLN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.