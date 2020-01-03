Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 10.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,911 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. 472,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,184. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.