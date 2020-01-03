Magnum (MGM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

