Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 63,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,743. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

