Maker (MKR) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Maker token can now be bought for about $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $430.11 million and $3.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, GOPAX, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

