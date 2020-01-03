Manna (MANNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $162,758.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000333 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,107.78 or 0.83303682 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,592,763 coins and its circulating supply is 567,317,204 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

