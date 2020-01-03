Manna Price Tops $0.0002 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $137,400.00 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,593,395 coins and its circulating supply is 567,317,275 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

