Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) versus Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Head-To-Head Review

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marchex and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $85.25 million 1.89 -$2.68 million ($0.06) -62.17 Liquidity Services $226.52 million 0.89 -$19.26 million ($0.22) -27.00

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marchex and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marchex currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.67%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Risk & Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -4.24% -0.58% -0.46% Liquidity Services -8.50% -6.57% -4.20%

Summary

Marchex beats Liquidity Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

