Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL traded up $6.22 on Friday, reaching $1,161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,199. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,129.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,133.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total transaction of $348,774.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,817,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,230 shares of company stock worth $5,991,852 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.