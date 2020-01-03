MarteXcoin Hits Market Cap of $26,490.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 26% against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $26,490.00 and $87.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023756 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,856,565 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

