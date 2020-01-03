Masari Price Down 10% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $216,552.00 and approximately $2,294.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

