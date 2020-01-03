MassGrid (MGD) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $887,669.00 and $383.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.01822602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.03036798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00574718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00702457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062481 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013721 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,469,667 coins and its circulating supply is 75,978,367 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

