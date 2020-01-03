MASTERNET Market Capitalization Hits $5,052.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $5,052.00 and $202.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASTERNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASTERNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASTERNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.