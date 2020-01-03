Matchpool (GUP) Achieves Market Cap of $131,634.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Matchpool has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. Matchpool has a market cap of $131,634.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

