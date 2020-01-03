Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Tops $5.43 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $424,012.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00573499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,777,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,629,126 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

