Maverick Chain Trading Down 5.6% This Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $291,557.00 and approximately $2,899.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

