Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will post $470.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the highest is $486.54 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $496.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $16.50 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $943.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

