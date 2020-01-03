Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $17.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 883,540 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,956,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 266,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

