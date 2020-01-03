MB8 Coin Market Cap Hits $6.53 Million (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $20,258.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00043549 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059108 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 586,005,264 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.