MB8 Coin (MB8) Price Reaches $0.0135

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. Over the last week, MB8 Coin has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $30,019.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 586,001,602 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

