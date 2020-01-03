MC Mining’s (MCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MC Mining stock opened at GBX 27.03 ($0.36) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. MC Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

