Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $200.79 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

