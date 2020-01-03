MCO One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.28 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00054917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, Cobinhood and EXX. MCO has a market cap of $63.69 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE, EXX, Cobinhood, Liqui, Livecoin, Coinrail, YoBit, ABCC, DDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Cashierest, Bittrex, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

