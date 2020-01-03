MDxHealth (MXDHF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MDxHealth (OTCMKTS: MXDHF):

1/1/2020 – MDxHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXDHF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. MDxHealth SA has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.60.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

