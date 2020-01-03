MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.01810802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.02948074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00573368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00687198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060694 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00386659 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

