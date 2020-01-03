MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $41,719.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,719.00 and $1,375.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

