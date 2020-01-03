MedicCoin Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market cap of $40,934.00 and approximately $1,543.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

