MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

