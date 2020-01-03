MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MD. Citigroup cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,147. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

