MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after buying an additional 1,353,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after buying an additional 515,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.