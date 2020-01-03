Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $114.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,749. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

