Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Hits $56,145.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $56,145.00 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00572493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010902 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,385,681 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

