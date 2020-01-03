Megacoin Price Hits $0.0014 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $53,486.00 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,387,744 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

