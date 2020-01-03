Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $388,707.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $388,707.00 and approximately $1,351.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

