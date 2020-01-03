Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 25.2% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $326,132.00 and $2,221.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

