MenaPay (MPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $428,501.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $428,501.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

