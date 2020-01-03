Mercury Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Mercury has a market cap of $248,769.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

